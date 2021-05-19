Destruction AllStars Update 2.001.000 Patch Notes (PS5)

Update 2.001.000 has arrived for Destruction AllStars, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Today is May 19th and developer Lucid Games has now released a new update for the PS5 exclusive called Destruction AllStars. The update should be available now if you have a PS5 console.

The cool thing about this new update is that it adds a Photo Mode to the game. You can pause the game and take photos during single player game modes.

Another new addition to the game is a story mode for the character named Ratu. Some other small fixes have also been made. You can read the full patch notes below.

Destruction AllStars Update 2.001.000 Patch Notes

Added Photo Mode to Destruction AllStars Photo mode can be accessed from the pause menu in all single-player modes Share your photos with us on Twitter – tag us on Twitter @PlayDestruction!

Added Ratu’s Story Mode to Destruction AllStars Available for 400 Destruction Points

Fixed vehicle collisions not awarding score points to players

Fixed players not being able to buy the AllStar Pass

Back-end changes made to mitigate & improve the challenges not progressing issue.

We’ll continue to be monitoring this issue after this fix has gone live. It’s been quite hard to reproduce as it’s happening only to some players and only some of the time. We do have another fix in line if this one doesn’t work, it would just require more back and front end changes to happen, which would take slightly longer to push live. Though hopefully we won’t need to worry about that.

If you want to know more about this update, visit the game’s Reddit page. Destruction AllStars is out now for the PlayStation 5 console.