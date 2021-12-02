Update 2.3 has arrived for Diablo 2 Resurrected and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this latest patch for the game. The patch rolls out to multiple versions of Diablo 2 Resurrected, including for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch alongside the PC version. The patches are largely similar across platforms, adding gameplay features and other fixes for the game.

Here’s everything that’s new with Diablo 2 Resurrected in Update 2.3

Diablo 2 Resurrected Update 2.3 Patch Notes

GAMEPLAY

Players now have a “Game Difficulty Scale” available in the options menu for offline games, which provide the same function as the /players debug command

ACCESSIBILITY & GRAPHICAL IMPROVEMENTS

GAMEPLAY

A visual indicator has been added to show when a character’s attack misses an opponent in PvP (please reference the options menu to enable “Miss Text”)

Pathing has been improved for player summons

Pets, Summons, and Mercenaries will now warp to a player’s location if they are far away from the player’s character

Joystick directional input on the Nintendo Switch will no longer trigger skipping a cutscene

MISCELLANEOUS

Added proper error messaging in cases where the game couldn’t retrieve online characters from the server

Deleting your character will no longer jump your character selector to the top of the list, instead, your character selector will progress to the next sequential character

BUG FIXES

ART | ENEMIES

Fixed an issue in Act 5 where Madawc the Guardian reappears in a T-posed position separate from the statue after leaving the map and returning

Fixed an issue preventing Catapult projectiles from displaying correctly

Fixed an issue where NPC Talic, Korlic, and Madawc’s VFX may not always play

We fixed an issue where the Overseers bones could be visible through the mesh at LOD 3, additionally fixed an issue upon the Overseers death where the skin was not dissolving away to reveal the skeleton at LOD 2 and LOD 3

Fixed incorrect color tinting across various enemies, effects, ands skills

ART | WORLD

Fixed a rare issue where portals would sometimes replay their opening animations after going through them

Fixed a visual issue with ambient lava splash VFX on certain platforms

Fixed an issue where certain assets in lower detail settings could appear distorted

Fixed an issue where the exploding cow could appear unexploded

Fixed an issue with well shrine water plane animations extending through some well walls

Fixed issues where in certain areas, players could partially fall into the floor or float above the ground

Fixed issues where secret objects were incorrectly highlighting

Fixed issues where some assets could disappear incorrectly while on-screen

Fixed issues where some assets on lower detail levels had distorted geometry

Fixed some issues where ground planes in Act 4 could extend beyond their boundaries

Fixed visual artifacts in fog that could occur in Act 3

Adjusted red light intensity in Throne of Destruction

Fixed various texture issues and graphical bugs

Nintendo Switch

Fixed an issue in Monastery where the corner of a rooftop was missing

Fixed an issue where certain structures were rendering partially invisible in Arreat Summit

Fixed an issue where entering or exiting buildings in Act 3 could cause a major lighting change

Fixed an issue where pillars in Worldstone Keep could render with multiple instances on top of each other

Fixed an issue where players could see a hole in the map in the corner of Arreat Summit

Fixed issues where some assets were missing

ART | PLAYERS

Fixed an issue affecting the Necromancer where the Dim Vision VFX could stretch when teleporting

Fixed an issue where animation stutters could occur when continually casting Inferno or Arctic Blast

Fixed an issue where Flail weapon animations are delayed when equipped to a Druid

Fixed an issue affecting the Assassin’s Phoenix Strike VFX which could remain on screen for other players after the charges had been used

Fixed an issue affecting the Necromancers Fire Golem death VFX appearing offset from the corpse

Fixed an issue with Wolf and Dire Wolf summoning VFX causing poly-storming

Fixed an animation issue with Flail weapons on the Sorceress, Barbarian, Necromancer and Assassins hands where the weapons position may not align between different animations

AUDIO

Fixed an issue preventing audio from properly playing in the Options menu when using a controller

Fixed an issue preventing the audio of auto-filling the belt from playing when pressing R3 on a controller

Fixed an issue causing an infinite looping of voice lines when Diablo spawned in a game with a Classic character

Fixed an issue causing music to start over while toggling in and out of the Legacy Mode

CRASH & STUCK FIXES

Fixed a crash that could occur if the Act 2 Mercenary uses Jab while transformed with the Delirium Rune Word

Miscellaneous Crash Fixes

Xbox

Fixed an issue where the game can occasionally get stuck on the creating game screen after saving and exiting a previous game with the same character

Fixed a rare issue where players could become stuck on a loading screen when creating a game via the party finder

PlayStation 5

Fixed a crash related to viewing friend activity history

Fixed a crash that could occur when saving and exiting from Harrogath

Fixed a rare crash when trading with Drognan

Nintendo Switch

Fixed a rare crash that occurred when swapping Amazon decoy equipment repeatedly in a multiplayer game

GAMEPLAY

Online

Fixed an issue in online games where waypoints could become unselectable when surrounded by monsters

Fixed an issue in online games with Korlic’s Leap Attack

Fixed an issue where a player could take a Town Portal just as it was closing and the player would end up back in town

Fixed an issue where entering a Town Portal of another player could cause you to load into the next area, before teleporting your character back into town

Fixed an issue where players could enter and load into areas when using hostile players portals

Fixed an issue with client to server synchronization when using Holy Shield

Improved synchronization of ability and attack animations in online games

Fixed an issue where other players’ corpses wouldn’t appear until they chose to respawn

Fixed an issue where player attack and skills would not always stay in sync between client and server

Player Abilities

Fixed an issue preventing the player from animating correctly when their character ran out of stamina and attempting to use a melee skill on an enemy

Fixed an issue where going hostile with a druid could show their summons at 1/3 of their actual health

Fixed an issue where way pointing in Legacy mode while the Hurricane skill is active could cause a long loading screen

Fixed an issue preventing the Amazons Valkyrie skill from randomizing the summoned units armor color correctly

Fixed an issue with the Assassin’s Dragon Talon skill animation playing an extra kick

Fixed an issue where the Druid’s Fury skill was not properly animating as many hits as it throws when using the Werewolf and Werebear form

Fixed an issue where overlapping Fire Wall or Blaze missiles could cause increased damage

Fixed an issue with the Amazons bow and crossbow skills not properly applying their Attack Rating bonuses

Fixed an issue where Paladin characters couldn’t interact with their stash if they had certain abilities mapped to specific controller buttons

Fixed an issue where auras could toggle off and on briefly while performing inventory functions

Fixed an issue where the Paladin could begin rubber banding when his mana was depleted while holding down the Charge skill

Fixed an issue where you couldn’t equip Conviction if you were using a bow or crossbow

Fixed an issue where Shadow Master would not teleport when using the Dragon Flight ability

Fixed an issue where on occasion, monsters revived by the Necromancer couldn’t be unsummoned

Controller

Fixed an issue on controller where binding an oskill to a button and then binding a common skill would cause the incorrect tooltip to display

Fixed an issue where the toggle “run” UI would display the wrong button if Swap Sticks option was enabled when using a controller

Fixed an issue affecting players with controllers, where players could not use UI buttons or pick up items when imbuing

Fixed an issue where using “R3” to autofill your belt would occasionally fail part way through when using a controller

Fixed an issue where a key bind for run/walk toggle would interfere with Paladin auras when using a controller

Mercenaries

Fixed an issue where a player with a dead mercenary joining another player’s game could cause the dead mercenary to appear in an idle animation

Fixed an issue where an Act 2 Mercenary could display the incorrect Aura

Dead Mercenaries will no longer appear in town

Fixed an issue where Mercenaries would not always teleport with the player

Enemies

Fixed an issue where stunned Grotesques were not targetable

Fixed an issue where Tomb Vipers’ Poison Cloud attack was improperly dealing physical damage; the poison clouds now deal proper poison damage

Fixed an issue where some of Baal’s projectiles and attacks could display different VFX for different players in the session

Fixed an issue where Death Lords’ frenzy attacks wouldn’t animate correctly

World

Fixed an issue where hatched cocoons could reset and become unhatched

Stash

Fixed an issue where if you attempted to deposit more gold into your stash than the stash could fit, no gold would be deposited at all

PERFORMANCE

ABILITIES

Optimized various player abilities

ENEMIES

Optimized various boss encounters and monsters

AUDIO

Xbox

Fixed an issue where the audio could stutter during gameplay

Fixed an issue where music could stutter on loading screens

GENERAL

Miscellaneous Optimization

Nintendo Switch

Fixed an issue when resuming from title after suspension caused a heavy DRS increase

LOCALIZATION

Corrected audio translation on Greiz’s voice over for “Who goes there?” when playing in Chinese

Corrected audio translation on Kashya’s voice over for Act 1, Quest 5 when playing in Chinese

Corrected issues where some text in some languages could align improperly with the UI bounds

Removed the gender prefixes for the speaker’s name in non-English translations

Fixed an issue where in certain languages the voice lines were not translated in chat after defeating Baal for the first time

USER INTERFACE

PLAYER ABILITIES

Fixed a missing skill link in the skill tree between Ice Blast and Shiver Armor

CONTROLLER

Fixed an issue where a red screen flash would appear when unequipping items that give life bonus or dropping specific items

Fixed an issue where the skill icon for Town Portals on controllers wouldn’t turn red when it should

Fixed an issue where a player’s cursor could get stuck on the potion belt if they had a sash equipped and used the directional pad while hovering over belt slots

GAME FINDER

Fixed an issue on consoles where the level restriction thresholds for online games display as less than 0 and more than 99

AUTOMAP

Fixed an issue with the automap not showing explored areas when entering a new area from a portal until the player moves around

Fixed an issue where level exits wouldn’t always load on the minimap when rapidly teleporting

FRONT END

Fixed an issue where indestructible items weren’t visible on your character in the menus

Fixed a rare issue on consoles where in-game account names could be missing when joining friends

Fixed an issue in the credits where music could stop playing

Fixed an issue where newly created characters were not selected / sorted properly upon returning to the front-end

Weapons, armor, and shields with no durability remaining will no longer appear on your character in the front end

Fixed an issue where auto-accepting a party invite may fail if someone else leaves the party you are joining at the same time

PlayStation 5

Fixed an issue in the front end where character creation online/offline button was not deactivating when player has the maximum of characters

PlayStation 4

Fixed an issue where if the controller ran out of battery on the title screen it would show an incorrect error message

Fixed an issue where the reconnect controller error message window would not close when controller was reconnected

Added button hold instead of button press to skip a cinematic

Nintendo Switch

Fixed an issue where the initial splash screen animation could become frozen for a few seconds

PANELS & HUD

Fixed issues where certain button highlights would be misaligned

Fixed an issue on last-gen consoles where resistance icons had some misaligned pixels

Fixed an issue where enemy health bars could become improperly sized (Xbox)

Fixed an issue when swapping between SD and HD that was causing certain tooltips to shrink

Fixed an issue where Baal’s health bar while using a controller would be improperly sized

Diablo 2 Resurrected is currently available across a variety of platforms. The patch notes above can be applied to the Xbox and PlayStation version of the game (both generations), the Nintendo Switch version, as well as the PC build of the game. For the official notes head over to the Blizzard forums for the complete rundown.