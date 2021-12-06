Diablo II: Resurrected Update 2.3.0.1 Patch Notes

Bugfixes afoot for Diablo 2 in latest patch.

December 6th, 2021 by Joseph De Cupier

Update 2.3.0.1 has arrived for Diablo II Resurrected across all platforms and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.   The patch consists mostly of bug fixes and one issue that had been affected both the console and PC version of the game where certain abilities to teleport players.  This patch is on the smaller side, but if you were experiencing these issues it’s a welcome fix.

Here’s everything new with the Diablo II Resurrected update 2.3.0.1.

BUG FIXES

Consoles

  • Fixed an issue that required players to have a premium account to access offline player difficulty scaling.
  • Fixed an issue that caused Assassin traps and Sorceress Hydras to teleport to the player after they move a certain distance from where the skill was cast.

Windows PC

  • Fixed an issue that caused Assassin traps and Sorceress Hydras to teleport to the player after they move a certain distance from where the skill was cast.
  • Fixed an issue where players were unable to bind mouse wheel inputs to skills.

Diablo II Resurrected is available across a variety of different platforms, including PC, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox.  Regardless of platform this patch will be rolled out to you.  Need more details about this patch or previous others, the Blizzard forums  should have any other information that you need about update 2.3.0.1.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2021

