Update 4.00 has arrived for Dirt 5, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.
This update has been released for the PlayStation, Xbox and PC versions of the game. Bear in mind the patch sizes will vary depending on the platform you own,
Codemasters also notes that the Google Stadia version of the game will be updated at a later date. This new update has been released on March 30th, 2021 and it’s an important patch that supports new DLC and does bug fixes.
You can read the patch notes posted down below.
Dirt 5 Update 4.00 Patch Notes
CONTENT AND FEATURES
- Uproar Content Pack (separate pack, included in Amplified Edition and Year One Upgrade versions
- After Dark Playgrounds Update – 20+ new items available to use in Create mode, including new loop-de-loop
- Night-time conditions for Arizona and Italy Playgrounds
- New official liveries: BMW M1 Procar, SUBARU WRX STI RX Supercar, SUBARU Impreza S4 Rally, and MITSUBISHI LANCER EVOLUTION VI.
- Private lobbies: Online play includes private lobbies option for up to eight players via invite, with custom race event options
- Verified Creators: Icon added to Playgrounds creations designed by selected top creators
- New menu added to view profile statistics, including total mileage driven
- Steam and Windows Store: Shadows cast by cars from the sun are now ray traced shadows
TECHNICAL UPDATES
- Fixed instances of game crashes occurring when attempting to sign into a profile already assigned to another controller/input
- Scrolling statistics when waiting for an Online multiplayer now show the user’s total distance driven in miles, not metres
- Xbox: Fixed instances of crashes during the ‘Lion’s Head’ Rally Raid Career event
- Fix for some instances of game freeze/soft lock at the end of event
- Fixed mute options for other players in Online public events
- PC: Fixed instances of multiple Fanatec wheels generating throttle and brake inputs when idle
- Button mappings on multiple Fanatec wheels have been resolved and refined, including the CSW Elite series and Universal Hub
- PC: Resolved issue where operating photo mode with a keyboard would cause the camera to move
- PlayStation: Fix for reports of frame rate drops when using Thrustmaster T-150 wheel
- Playgrounds: Resolved occurrences of leaderboards not loading, triggering a network error
- Split-screen: Mini-map will now display correctly in split-screen events
- Xbox: Fix for shifter pattern on Logitech G920
- Xbox: Fix for instances of graphical corruptions when entering photo mode during an event
- PC: Fixed occurrences of driver animations not triggering as designed on a number of PC configs and graphics cards
The PC version has also been updated to version 4.01 and you can read the notes below. This same patch will be released for the PlayStation and Xbox versions in the coming days.
4.01 Patch Notes
TECHNICAL UPDATES
- PS5: Further fixes and optimisations that aim to improve frame rate performance and consistency
- Fixed instances of camera acting erratically during events, after exiting photo mode or looking behind the car
- Xbox One: Further fixes for instances of crashes
- Fix for instances of freezes/soft locks at the end of Career events on PS5 and Steam
Dirt 5 is available now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. For more information about the patch released today, you can visit the official website.