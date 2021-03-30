Update 4.00 has arrived for Dirt 5, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This update has been released for the PlayStation, Xbox and PC versions of the game. Bear in mind the patch sizes will vary depending on the platform you own,

Codemasters also notes that the Google Stadia version of the game will be updated at a later date. This new update has been released on March 30th, 2021 and it’s an important patch that supports new DLC and does bug fixes.

You can read the patch notes posted down below.

Dirt 5 Update 4.00 Patch Notes

CONTENT AND FEATURES

Uproar Content Pack (separate pack, included in Amplified Edition and Year One Upgrade versions

After Dark Playgrounds Update – 20+ new items available to use in Create mode, including new loop-de-loop

Night-time conditions for Arizona and Italy Playgrounds

New official liveries: BMW M1 Procar, SUBARU WRX STI RX Supercar, SUBARU Impreza S4 Rally, and MITSUBISHI LANCER EVOLUTION VI.

Private lobbies: Online play includes private lobbies option for up to eight players via invite, with custom race event options

Verified Creators: Icon added to Playgrounds creations designed by selected top creators

New menu added to view profile statistics, including total mileage driven

Steam and Windows Store: Shadows cast by cars from the sun are now ray traced shadows

TECHNICAL UPDATES