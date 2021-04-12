Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Update 1.03 Patch Notes (PS4 and PS5)

Update 1.03 has arrived for Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut was released recently for the PS4 and PS5 systems, although there were sadly some issues with the game at launch. Developer ZA/UM has now released a new patch for the game that should be rolling out today for both consoles.

The patch number is 1.03 for PS4 owners and it’s known as update 01.003.000 if you have the PS5 version of the game. The new patch should fix the save issues people had been having. There are also more improvements made to the game as well.

You can read the full patch notes for the game posted down below.

Tons of Voice Over fixes

Improved Kim pathfinding

Fixed controller interaction during Seafort Dream

Fixed controller interaction with The Pigs

Fixed Sandcastle interaction

Fixed car interaction

Fixed instances where the tide never receded near the swings

Fixes pawnshop healing interaction

Fixed Thought Cabinet freezes

Fixed save game bugs

Fixes for Cutscene locks and edge-case interactions with controllers

And little bit this and that, general house cleaning after stormy development!

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is out now for the PC, PS5 and PS4 platforms. For more info about today’s patch, you can visit the official website for the game.