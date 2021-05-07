Update 1.08 has arrived for Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer ZA/UM has now released a brand new update for the PlayStation versions of Disco Elysium: The Final Cut. The developer has not released its own official patch notes, but we do have some details of the update thanks to the PS4’s update history feature.

The update version is 1.08 if you are playing the game on PS4, while it’s version number 1.006.000 if you have the PS5 version of the game. The new update has been released on May 7th, 2021.

You can check out the small patch notes posted down below.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Update 1.08 Patch Notes

Fixed lock movement in some situations

Small refactoring on saves to avoid corruption

Much like Returnal, Disco Elysium has had issues with save data getting corrupted ever since the PlayStation versions of the game were released last month. Thankfully these recent updates to the game have fixed those annoying problems.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut it out now for the PC, PS5 and PS4 consoles. Versions of the game on Xbox and Nintendo Switch are reportedly coming soon sometime later this year.