Disgaea RPG Free Serial Code (April 2021)

Disgaea RPG is finally out for mobile devices and its developer Boltrend Games didn’t lose any time at all to sweeten the community of the beloved franchise with a free and exclusive Serial Code. Through their social media, they shared a claimable code with everyone, to earn a couple of goodies for a nice head-start in the game. Below you can find how to claim the code, and what are its contents.

How to claim the free Serial Code in Disgaea RPG

While the team did share a code with everyone, it is easy to miss out on it if you don’t follow them on their official social media, or check the in-game news. Therefore, we are here to show you the way on how to do it.

First of all, the Serial Code was shared to their official Facebook page, so first thing you should do, is to take a look over there. To be honest, this is suggested to do either way, as you will be able to see first-hand any upcoming news or any other similar free offers in Disgaea RPG. There is no reason to not be on the lookout for such generous gifts.

If for any reason you are too busy to do this, then fear not as you can find the code right here: nuWJYU26xH

The Serial Code includes Nether Quartz (Free) x200 and Gate Keys x3. For someone who has just started the game, these small goodies can really make some difference so make sure to claim them before the end of April, as they will go away right after.

In order to claim the code, do the following:

Got to MENU

Select Other

Choose Serial Code

Type the Serial Code

Claim the earned goodies from your mailbox

Enjoy!

And that’s how you can get your hands to this free and exclusive code from Boltrend Games themselves. For anything else related to the game, make sure to check their official app page.