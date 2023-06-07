Do Minecraft Realms Automatically Update with New Patches?

Image: Mojang Studios

Minecraft Realms is a subscription-based service allowing you to play with friends and family members on your own server. It’s a lot of fun and grants access to various skins, worlds, and resource packs. What else makes Realms so great in Minecraft is that they are constantly being updated to work correctly, along with adding new content. So with new patches, players must ask whether Minecraft Realms automatically updates. This guide has the answer for you.

Will Minecraft Realm Update Automatically with New Patches?

The answer to whether Minecraft Realms automatically updates with new batches is yes — as long as your Minecraft game is up to date. Minecraft needs to be the latest version of the game for Realms to update automatically. To ensure you have the newest version of Minecraft installed, head to manage game content for the app and double-check that it is up to date. The latest version is 1.20 as of June 7, 2023.

Note: Minecraft usually updates itself when a newer version is released.

If you have checked that Minecraft is the latest version and Realms still has not been updated, don’t worry. Sometimes it can take 48 to 72 hours for Realms to update due to the developers not wanting to overwhelm the network and servers.

Minecraft Realms Improvements in Latest Update

Minecraft Realms is getting a lot of fixes in the latest update (1.20) for the game. These include fixing an error when resetting Realms, a hotfix for an error where Realms would generate structures that local worlds wouldn’t, and even fixing a bug for the “Manage Subscriptions” list that had a fair share of issues. Not only that, but the team behind Minecraft Realms also added some font and color changes to make the menu and hub more appealing to the eye. Check out the full patch notes on the official Minecraft website for a complete list of everything new in the latest Minecraft update!

- This article was updated on June 7th, 2023