Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion brings Zack’s acclaimed journey to a new generation of platforms, now with up-to-date graphics, new mechanics, and a wide array of improvements, going from the game’s UI to its combat system. But do you need to have played the original Final Fantasy VII in order to be able to fully enjoy the game? Now, in order to answer that and more, as well as to help all who are currently unsure of whether or not they should get the game, here’s whether or not you need to have played the original Final Fantasy VII n order to play Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.

Do You Need to Play Final Fantasy VII to Play Crisis Core: Reunion?

Simply put, no. But although you don’t necessarily need to play Final Fantasy VII or Final Fantasy VII Remake in order to enjoy or understand the events showcased on either Crisis Core or its remaster, we highly recommend that those new to the franchise play through the original game before diving into Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, as the game will spoil you on what is possibly the main title’s biggest twist, as well as a key part of the experience.

The same can be said about Final Fantasy VII Remake, as the game, although not dependent on the original in any way, can only be fully experienced by those familiar with the original Final Fantasy VII. It’s also important to point out that Zack is rumored to play a big role in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth so we highly recommend that you play Reunion before the second part of the Remake project is released.

You can play Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 16th, 2022