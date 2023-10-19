Do You Need to Play Marvel’s Spider-Man 1 and Miles Morales Before Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Since Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a direct sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man 1 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it’s natural to ask if those games are required before getting into the new game. In this article, I will tell you if playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 1 and Miles Morales is required before playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 1 and Miles Morales Before Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

In general, no, you don’t need to have played Marvel’s Spider-Man 1 and Miles Morales before playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. If you have played the previous games and remember what happened, it is helpful, but it’s not required.

Before you launch into Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you can watch a catch-up video that gives the briefest recap which works, but I think it could’ve used more. It is adequate to remind you of the characters and the story so far. However, there are a few gaps that the recap doesn’t mention.

As someone who played the majority of Marvel’s Spider-Man 1 but doesn’t remember it and didn’t play Miles Morales at all, I’ll say that playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 1 and Miles Morales really helps before jumping into Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. I’ve 100% beat Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and there were characters in side missions that weren’t familiar to me and major story moments in the campaign that I didn’t know the full context of.

The main story of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features a big plot point featuring a past relationship, but besides that, everything is new. There is one major side mission that has a character from the previous games, too. Besides those two things, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 isn’t hard to follow if you haven’t played the previous games.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is really great regardless. I think the main campaign and side missions are very good even if you have moments where you don’t 100% know what is going on.

- This article was updated on October 19th, 2023