Many RTS fans will be able to enjoy one of the first games of the RTS genre that paved the way for future titles that took heavy inspiration from this franchise. Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition was recently added to Xbox Game Pass, and now thousands of console and PC players can experience the game again.

Does Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Have Crossplay?

Yes, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition has crossplay. According to the Xbox store, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition has crossplay capabilities, giving players a chance to battle in real-time with players on other platforms. Besides this newly added feature, Xbox players will experience the game with custom controls made and UI/UX changes catered for console gamers, allowing them to navigate, build and strategize around the map seamlessly.

PC veterans will experience the game with their favorite peripherals if they want. The game also supports keyboard and mouse, so players accustomed to the series will not have to learn the controls all over again.

The developers are also bringing the game to Xbox Cloud Gaming, allowing players to continue their playthroughs when away from their devices.

Despite being released many years ago, the Age of Empires community is more than active. Thousands of players still populate their servers and compete with newer games in the same and different genres, something impressive for a game initially launched more than twenty years ago.

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition allows players to relive the RTS golden era with stunning 4K Ultra HD graphics, remastered audio, and brand-new content. Something many fans of the series will greatly appreciate. Besides the remastered audio, new graphics, and content, the developers added a new spectator mode and native streaming support.

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is a great addition to the Xbox Game Pass catalog. Many RTS fans stay away from consoles because most of their favorite titles are on PC, and with this addition, some gamers may start rethinking buying a console. Many console gamers stick to familiar titles and hesitate to try games outside the console ecosystem, so Age of Empires may get some new fans after this addition.

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023