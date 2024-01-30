Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Did you lose your save file? This kind of situation is precisely why save editors become useful. With them, you don’t have to start all over whenever something unexpected happens. That said, does Enshrouded have a save editor?

Enshrouded, a well-liked co-op survival Action RPG, has sparked a lot of discussion among gamers. Even though it’s not revolutionary (as I mention in my Enshrouded review), the game has a robust foundation and plenty of appealing features for survival genre enthusiasts. That said, why would you want a save editor for Enshrouded? And most importantly, can you get one?

Is there a Save Editor for Enshrouded?

Enshrouded does not come with a save editor and it probably won’t ever have one provided by the developers. However, it’s worth noting that most save editors are created by the game’s community. Unfortunately, Enshrouded is a brand new game that is still in early access, so it has no save editor made by the community either.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The future of a save editor mod in Enshrouded remains a mystery. When more mods begin to release, there’s a good chance that there one that’ll allow you to alter save files. Until then, I guess we have to play the game the way the Enshrouded gods intended and give modders the time they need to come up with the cool stuff we want.

What is a Save Editor?

A save editor is a software tool enabling players to alter the variables in their game save files. This can include character attributes, inventory items, game progress, and more. Save editors are often used to bypass the limitations of the game, allowing players to customize their gaming experience to their liking. It also allows players to closely recreate save files that they might have lost or that auto-saved and enables them to play an earlier stage or quest that they’d like to repeat.

Enshrouded automatically records your progress, and the game never pauses. If you make a mistake, it could permanently affect your game, similar to playing a Souls game. This is just one of the many things that can make this game intimidating for players who want to play casually or just like the crafting aspects of the game. Perhaps in the near future, we’ll see a mod that brings a creative mode, a save editor, or the Dark Souls mod that I want so much for this game.

That’s everything you need to know on whether or not there’s an Enshrouded save editor.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2024