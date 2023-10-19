Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Have New Game Plus?

The second you complete Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you might want to jump back in to play it again. The best way to do that is through new game plus, or NG+, because you keep all your abilities and suits and play on a harder difficulty. Here is how to play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 NG+.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: NG+, Explained

At launch, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 doesn’t have new game plus. I’ve had pretty strong feelings about games not having NG+ when they launch, and unfortunately, that is the case for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

I’m a fan of NG+, but I understand why developers don’t prioritize it for launch. statistically speaking, it’s very common for people to buy a game and not finish it. With that in mind, why would a developer focus on giving players NG+ when the majority of players don’t make it to the end? Instead, they focus on making the core game better which I can respect.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 NG+ Release Date

The good news for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is that it does have a NG+ date in mind. Since we received Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 early, we also got intel from Sony and Insomniac Games that the plan is to have Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 get NG+ in a post-launch patch coming in December.

This is really great news for people who are getting Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as a present for the holidays because they can finish the main game and jump right into new game plus. For us who played it in October, we need to wait at least two months before we can play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 NG+.

Though two months is a long time, at least Insomniac Games has confirmed that NG+ is coming. It’s a bummer we won’t get it right away but, if all goes well, at least we won’t have to wait as long as we did for God of War Ragnarok’s NG+.