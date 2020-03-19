Doom Eternal has a large suite of collectibles for players to find, but one of the rarest and most useful things to collect is Empyrean Keys. These Keys are arguably the hardest collectible to get in the game as they require the completion of incredibly tough combat challenges to acquire, but there are only a handful of them to find. Getting all of the Empyrean Keys will reward you with one of the most powerful weapons in the game, the Unmaykr, which is on par with the BFG 9000 in terms of strength.

How to Get Empyrean Keys

There are only six Empyrean Keys to get in all of Doom Eternal. This doesn’t sound like a lot, but the required tasks to acquire these Keys can take a while, especially on harder difficulties. Empyrean Keys are rewarded for completing Slayer Gates. There are six Slayer Gates throughout the entire game, and each offers a tougher combat challenge than the last. Slayer Gates can be found in the following locations:

Exultia

Cultist Base

Super Gore Nest

Arc Complex

Mars Core

Taras Nabad

Slayer Gates are denoted by a purple icon on the map, but finding them is only half the challenge. To enter a Slayer Gate, you have to find a Slayer Key. Thankfully, Slayer Keys are hidden near the entrances to Slayer Gates, so it shouldn’t take too much snooping around to get your hands on one. They’re typically gated by some sort of platforming challenge or other form of exploration, so they shouldn’t be too hard to come across.

Clearing the Slayer Gate is the hard part. To come out alive, you’ll have to be at the absolute best of your game, employing every strategy and trick in the book to slaughter the onslaught of demons. Just keep throwing yourself at the demons and eventually you’ll come out on top and claim your Empyrean Key. After acquiring all six, return to the Fortress of Doom and obtain the Unmaykr.