Doom Eternal – The Best Runes to Have Active at All Times

Runes are a new type of upgrade in Doom Eternal, providing you with powerful passive abilities that can greatly enhance your abilities. There are nine total Runes in Doom Eternal, with a maximum of three equipable at once. Each of them serves a unique purpose, and they can drastically alter your playstyle. These are the best Runes to use in Doom Eternal.

All Runes

Savagery – Perform glory kills faster.

Seek and Destroy – Launch into a glory kill from much further away.

Blood Fueled – Gain a speed boost after performing a glory kill.

Air Control – Greatly increase movement control while in the air.

Dazed and Confused – Increase how long enemies remain in a stagger state.

Saving Throw – Survive one death blow and briefly slow down time, giving you a chance to recover. The Rune recharges on death.

Chrono Strike – Hold LT in mid-air to temporarily slow down time. Once the Rune is fully drained, you'll need to wait for it to recharge.

Equipment Fiend – Enemies killed by equipment or while under the influence of equipment will decrease the recharge time.

Punch and Reave – Enemies killed by Blood Punch shockwave drop health.

What Are the Best Runes in Doom Eternal?

You can have three Runes equipped at one time in Doom Eternal. These are the first three you should get as soon as possible.

Chrono Strike will make it much easier to hit demons’ weak spots, especially if you’re playing with a controller instead of a keyboard and mouse. Blood Punch is an incredibly useful tool in your arsenal, and Punch and Reave makes it much more helpful by rewarding you with bonus health. Lastly, mobility is key in Doom Eternal, and Air Control just makes you just as nimble in the air as you are on the ground, helping with both combat and platforming.