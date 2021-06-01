Update 1.15 has arrived for Doom Eternal, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Besides the new update’s size for DOOM Eternal, there isn’t yet an official patch notes list released. The patch itself sits at around 4GB for console users, both on Xbox and PlayStation, but it really depends on your version and the platform you are using. Previous claims have the update focusing around various bug fixes and improvements, but we are still waiting for Bethesda to release an official announcement.

DOOM Eternal Update 1.15 Patch Notes

The PC version of DOOM Eternal was announced to receive some RTX support, during the COMPUTEX event hosted by Nvidia, which can of course be related to today’s patch. In regards to consoles though, based on the console change log, it seems that only a number of bug fixes were the main goal of the Update 1.15. As soon as the official patch notes go live, the article here will be updated accordingly. Update 1.15 is the follow up to the major Update 1.14 that was previously implemented with the release of the Part 2 of the Ancient Gods expansion, so if you still haven’t checked that out, feel free to do so by clicking here.

