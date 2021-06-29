Update 1.17 has arrived for Doom Eternal, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Today is a glorious day for the fans of DOOM Eternal, as June 29 is when we all receive the next-gen upgrade for the popular FPS title. Not that it ran poorly before, but now with the new enhancements implemented, DOOM Eternal sits at the peak of what a hardcore-action video game can offer, in terms of visual fidelity and stunning graphics. Slaying spawns of hell never looked better, and the devs didn’t forget PC users and people with older consoles as well, improving the game overall. The ray tracing feature makes its appearance on high-end rigs, and the game itself received various improvements and fixes as well.

DOOM Eternal Update 1.17 Patch Notes

While there isn’t an official patch notes list yet, we do know that the total size for the game is around 65-70GB for PlayStation users and 55-60GB for Xbox enthusiasts. As soon as Bethesda gives everyone more info, we will update this article accordingly. For the time being, here is what the next-gen upgrade offers:

Xbox Series X

Performance Mode: 1800p – 120 FPS

Balanced Mode: 2160p – 60 FPS

Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p – 60 FPS

Xbox Series S

Performance Mode: 1080p – 120 FPS

Balanced Mode: 1440p – 60 FPS

Ray Tracing Mode: Not Available

PlayStation 5

Performance Mode: 1584p – 120 FPS

Balanced Mode: 2160p – 60 FPS

Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p – 60 FPS

PC

Ray Tracing Mode: Availability and performance depends on a user’s PC hardware.

Doom Eternal is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.

- This article was updated on:June 29th, 2021