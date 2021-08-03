Update 1.19 has arrived for Doom Eternal and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is on the smaller side like the last one we got, where the focus this time is on including future in-game cosmetic content along with some bug fixes as well. On Bethesda’s side, this update is known at 6.2, while it is 01.003.000 on PS5. Here’s everything new with Doom Update 1.19.

Doom Eternal Update 1.19 Patch Notes

Brace yourself for an experiment going horribly right with the upcoming UAC Tech Revanant Master Collection, rocketing onto the scene 8/5 with our next in-game Event…

General

Fixed an issue in which the Undead Droid Revenant or Poison Frog Pain Elemental skin would no longer be equip-able for some users who had unlocked them

Campaign

Fixed an issue in which the crucible was sometimes not usable against the DOOM Hunter, Kahn Maykr, Icon of Sin and Gladiator

Reduced frequency of issue in which health and armor drops from fallen demons would sometimes impair the Meat Hook, Destroyer Blade or Microwave Mod from functioning correctly. Note – this issue may still occur for some users but to a lesser extent. We appreciate your patience while we investigate the remaining instances of this bug!

Fixed an issue in which the Taras Nabad Master Level Unlock “You Got Stuff” notification on the Main Menu incorrectly displayed as Final Sin

Resolved an issue where the player would get a “No Target” message when attempting to chainsaw a tentacle within range after it attacks

Bug Fixes PC Only

We made great strides in fixing the majority of BFG-related crashes thanks to community-submitted crash logs

Note: For any PC users still experiencing BFG-related crashes, please find instructions on how to submit crash log dumps here

Bug Fixes PlayStation 5 Only

Fixed rare crash caused by bad UI state

This update adds content for the upcoming UAC Tech Revanant Master Collection, even if it isn’t accessible quite yet. Otherwise, the patch is focused on bug fixes across the game, with the most being related to campaign. There are also a couple bug fixes that are only for one platform, with one for PC and one for PS5.

Doom Eternal is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more information about the game, visit the official Bethesda website.