Update 1.28 has arrived for Dragon Ball FighterZ and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

A new update for has now been released for Dragon Ball FighterZ on all platforms. The update should be rolling out now for all platforms on August 9th, 2021. If you live in Australia or New Zealand, this patch comes to you on August 10th in the afternoon.

The main purpose of today’s patch is to simply rebalance all of the characters in the game. They have also adjusted and updated the replay data version. Some minor other fixes have also been made to the game to improve performance and stability.

You can read the patch notes from OrbisPatches.com. These are the same notes provided on the PS4’s update history tab.

Dragon Ball FighterZ Update 1.28 Patch Notes

Adjusted fighting mechanics.

Updated replay data version (replay data from older versions cannot be played).

Improved game performance and stability.

If you want more detailed patch notes about each character change, MP1st.com has summarized all of the good stuff on their website. There’s a ton of slides to get through, so make sure to read it carefully on the link provided.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.