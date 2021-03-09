Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.50 Patch Notes

Update 1.50 has arrived for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added to this patch. The patch is available now for all platforms that the game has been released on.

Today’s Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot patch isn’t the largest one released to date because most of the update is for the Dragon Ball Card Warriors mini-game that came out last year.

While Bandai Namco has not released official patch notes yet, the PS4’s changelog has posted the details of today’s little patch. You can read the small bits of info posted down below via MP1st.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot 1.50 Patch Notes

Added a feature to dismantle all excess cards in “DRAGON BALL CARD WARRIORS”

Added a search feature to the deck filter in “DRAGON BALL CARD WARRIORS”

Added a feature to skip card creation animations in “DRAGON BALL CARD WARRIORS”

Added cards to “DRAGON BALL CARD WARRIORS”

Added card sleeves to “DRAGON BALL CARD WARRIORS”

Added playing mats to “DRAGON BALL CARD WARRIORS”

Added controller settings (custom mapping) to the options menu

Made other adjustments

It also seems like this update is being released to get ready for card pack volume 2 for Dragon Ball Card Warriors. 100 new cards is being released later this week for this particular game mode.

If more official patch notes are released, we will update this post. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.