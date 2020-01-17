Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – How To Cook

Food in video games can be used in a variety of different ways, sometimes used as a means of healing and others as a means of boosting character stats. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the pinnacles of this for its level of detail. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot doesn’t offer quite that level of complexity with its cooking mechanic, but there are still multiple ways of cooking food in the game.

How To Cook

Very early on in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, you will be introduced to a few different ways of cooking in the game. The first of these comes right after you catch your first fish and are instructed to find a campfire as seen above. Campfires can be interacted with to cook in the game, allowing you to choose from a grouping of different dishes offered. Each dish is shown with the ingredients required and what it will provide you with after eating, making it easy to figure out what you want to make.

Not too long after, you will also find your way to Goku’s House where Chi Chi is there and asks for the ingredients you found for her. When speaking to her, you now have a completely different array of dishes you can have her cook for you. Once again, you are limited on what ingredients you have.

Similar to Chi Chi, there are also other cooks all throughout the world of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot that you can come across in the different cities and such. These cooks work like the other two, where you can interact with them and then select the dishes you wish to cook.

Finding the right ingredients for whichever dishes you want to cook can be important, so make sure to search everywhere you can across the different areas in the game and keep the items in your inventory until it comes time to cook again and hopefully you’ll gain access to some dishes you couldn’t create before.