Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – How To Get Energetic Fish

There are many different items to be found in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, many of them having different purposes as well. Some of these are necessary for certain fetch quests found in the game, one of which is the Energetic Fish. This one may be a bit more difficult to find unless you know where to look, so this guide will help explain where you can find these.

How To Get Energetic Fish

Right after the start of the Evil Emperor Frieza Arc, you will gain access to a sub-quest from Turtle at Kame House that asks you for a series of items. However, one of these items requires sort of a roundabout way to get it, which requires you to find Energetic Fish.

This trading quest starts off with Turtle asking for 6 Egg, 7 Rice, and 1 Royal Tomato. The first two items can be found pretty easily, but Royal Tomato will take you to a farmer that asks for 10 Energetic Fish in exchange for the Royal Tomato.

There are two different areas you can look to get these for now, though one is from a sub-quest that only provides you with one. This sub-quest one can be found near West City where you run into Emperor Pilaf and his gang. For defeating some robots that are attacking them, you will be rewarded with one Energetic Fish as part of “The Pilaf Gang’s Plan” sub-quest.

Our much better option comes back in the Southeast Islands Area with Kame House. Fast travel to Kame House and start heading northeast, even if the map appears to not have anywhere besides Kame House at first. The map will expand out and have much more, so head for the most northwestern island in the area.

When you start to approach, you see a message from an NPC that says “Energetic fish mother lode, baby” or “Stupid great energetic fish.” Speaking to him will reveal that Energetic Fish are found beneath groups of birds flying over water, which you will notice are in the distance.

Fly out to where these birds are and dive in the water to finds schools of fish that are each swimming around an orb. Swim through these fish and grab the orb automatically, some of which will provide you with Energetic Fish. You may have to leave the area and come back for more, but this is definitely the fastest way to grab the 10 Energetic Fish required.