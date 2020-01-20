Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – How To Get More Super Attacks

While Dragon Ball mixed in some special ki attacks alongside the martial arts action, Dragon Ball Z definitely kicked things to the next level by exponentially increasing the power levels of fights and with that the amount of crazy attacks they could pull off. These types of moves are known as Super Attacks in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and there are plenty for you to learn in the game if you know how to do so.

How To Get More Super Attacks

Super Attacks are just the types of moves you expect them to be in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, such as the Kamehameha, Special Beam Cannon, and Final Flash. These are typically powerful ki attacks you can use by expending your ki meter, though there are also some melee attacks mixed in as well.

Characters start with a certain set of Super Attacks, typically not filling up all four spot that you can use. This means you have to unlock more in the game to use, which happens by using D Medals that you can earn in the game. You also sometimes have to reach a certain level in the respective character’s skill tree to be able to gain access to a certain move.

To actually learn the new Super Attacks, you have to find Training Grounds located all around the world. Training Grounds can be found on your area map, but you can also use your ki to search for them by holding down L1 on PS4. Once you find one of these, go up to it and interact to get an option of Super Attacks that you can learn for your current characters, along with the requirements for unlocking them.