Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – How To Switch Characters

The Dragon Ball series is full of many different characters to play as, with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot offering multiple different characters to play as throughout as well. However, the game is limited in who you can play as a lot of the time with the narrative being based on the existing story that everyone knows by now. There are still some moments where you can switch your characters out though and this guide will explain when and how.

How To Switch Characters

As you play through the first arc of the game, there are only three playable characters with Goku, Gohan, and Piccolo, as well as a few support characters. While you play as each of these three characters, the game dictates entirely who you are in control of at the time.

Things finally change after you complete the first arc and reach what is known as your first Intermission. Visiting Kame House during the Intermission unlocks the ability to switch characters in your party via the pause menu.

By selecting “Party” in the pause menu, you can then select your lead character you fight with, as well as two support characters. Some characters are limited to support only though, such as Krillin when you first get this option. Considering pretty much everybody is dead or seriously injured besides these two characters in the first Intermission, you are still pretty locked in with who you can use.

The next story segment, Evil Emperor Frieza, once again locks down who you are using for story purposes. The following intermissions open up your party a lot more, however, so you will have to play awhile before you get more free rein on who you can use.