Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – How To Transform To Kaioken

The original Dragon Ball had various ki attacks and special moves like the Kamehameha, but the battles still stayed relatively grounded compared to what was to come. Dragon Ball Z changed everything with the introduction of transformation for characters, with Goku getting the first one of the series known as the Kaioken. This transformation can be very helpful, but also has a cost and this guide will explain how you can activate it.

How To Transform To Kaioken

Kaioken is not available to Goku at the beginning of the game, but rather comes as part of the main story. After returning from King Kai’s Goku will face off against Nappa and must beat him. That fight is relatively easy, but Goku definitely needs some help with taking down his new rival Vegeta.

The game introduces you to the Kaioken right at the start of the Vegeta fight, instantly placing the move into your transformation bar. This is similar to the super attack palette that you have to set, with you able to adjust this later.

To transform in battle, hold down both L2 and R2 on PS4 at the same time and select the corresponding button for Kaioken. Once Goku transforms to Kaioken, Goku receives a boost that gives him an advantage in the fight against Vegeta. However, you have to be careful about how you use it though, as his health and ki meters will start to deplete while in Kaioken as well.

This is one of those risk vs. reward scenarios, so see if you need it against Vegeta and be careful to not overexert yourself and run out of health without you even noticing how low you are.