Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – How To Use A Z Combo Support Attack

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot may have a lot of one-on-one fights, but it also has its fair share of team based fights as well. In these fights, you will have one or two teammates to help you in the battle. When having support characters in a fight, you can bring them both in as part of a long team attack known as a Z Combo. This is not obvious on how to pull this off, so this guide will break down how you can do it.

How To Use a Z Combo Support Attack

Whenever you have support characters in a match with you, you will notice icons for them showing up above your main character you’re playing as. By holding down R1 on PS4, you can pick between two super attacks you have set to them that they will use in battle to help you out. These have a cooldown meter, which is displayed by the icon darkening and then filling back up with light. When it is full again, you can use yet another attack.

For the purposes of Z Combos though, you want to keep an eye on the ring around the icon. When these are full is when you can execute your strongest team based move that can really obliterate your opponent.

To pull this off, wait until the rings are completely filled up. At that point, press L1 + R1 at the same time to activate the Z Combo and sit back and watch as you unleash a major attack on the enemy. This can be done with just one support character, but it is even better if you execute it when you have two with full support gauges.