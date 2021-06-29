Update 1.27 has arrived for Dreams, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Media Molecule has now released a pretty big update to Dreams in terms of new content. If you are playing the game on PS4, the patch size is only 161.7 MB. It’s not a huge update in terms of size, but there are interesting new features added.

Media Molecule says the game will have more quality of life updates as well as many bug fixes ironed out too. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Dreams Update 1.27 Patch Notes

What’s New?

Multiple Cover Page Photos – You'll now be able to select multiple photos to be presented as cover pages, and these will auto-scroll when a player is hovering over your creation in the Dreamiverse, or when they're on your cover page. Set the photos to be shown by selecting Customise/Background Photo on a creation's cover page.

Playlist Scrolling – You'll now be able to scroll through the creations in a playlist via the cover pages, instead of needing to return to the main DreamSurfing screen, using L1 & R1.

Auto Guide New Tweak – Auto Guide gadgets now feature an 'Apply to all Parent Groups' tweak. Originally, the settings in the gadget would apply to every group that it resides within. With this new tweak, it will apply to the specific group it's attached to (but you can still go back to the old way by disabling it).

Other Improvements



New Thumbnail Layout – In order to better display the cover pages on some of the creations you see in DreamSurfing, you may start seeing different thumbnail layouts in this space.

Dreamiverse Notifications – We've animated the notification icon when a new piece of information is added to Highlights and Message of the Day.

Collection Thumbs Up Button – You can now give a Collection a thumbs up from within the Collection, rather than having to return to its cover page.

Notifications UI – Added an option to view notifications either in a grid view, or the original horizontal design.

Review Thumbs Up – Giving a creation a thumbs up will now show a thumbs up icon next to your review of the creation if you've made one.

Bug Fixes

Fixed: Various bugs that were causing game crashes.

Fixed: We fixed a number of issues that were stopping people from publishing their creations.

Fixed: A bug dreamers would encounter when saving a new element from a scene. The default grab point would not be based on the relative grid position but the bounding. When brought back into the scene the new element appears off grid.

Fixed: Players play later queue would not display in order of recently added.

If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the official website. Dreams is available now fot the PS4 console.