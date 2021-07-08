Update 2.28 has arrived for Dreams, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Dreams launched over a year ago, but the community is still going strong and creating new games, levels, and experiences. Media Molecule has also been steadily updating the game since it first launched, adding significant new features like PlayStation VR support and other overhauls. This update only adds a few small changes, especially for people on PlayStation 5, but there is something for everyone in this patch. Here’s everything new with Dreams update 2.28

Dreams Update 2.28 Patch Notes

Dreams and Mercedes-Benz: A multi-level future adventure co-created by the coMmunity, Media Molecule and Mercedes-Benz.

A multi-level future adventure co-created by the coMmunity, Media Molecule and Mercedes-Benz. PS5 Dreamiverse UI 60fps: Dreamers on PS5 will notice things look and feel real smooth when moving around the Dreamiverse, because we upped the UI to 60fps!

The main draw of this patch is a UI update for PlayStation 5 players that allows them to navigate the Dreams menus at 60 FPS. Performance was already higher in many Dreams experiences on PS5, but the UI remained locked at 30 FPS prior to this patch. Now, PS5 players should have a much smoother menu experience.

This update also adds a new multi-level adventure co-created by Media Molecule and Mercedes-Benz. This is a strange crossover to be sure, but Mercedes-Benz has participated in collaborations with other video games like Mario Kart 8 in the past. This new adventure is available for all players for free, and it seems like it’s pretty long since it’s a multi-level adventure. New content is always appreciated though, so Dreams fans have something new to look forward to in this update even if they can’t take advantage of the new PS5 upgrades.

Dreams is available now on PlayStation 4. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Dreams site.