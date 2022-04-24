Dune: Spice Wars: How To Initiate A Trade Or Treaty

When venturing into the world of Dune: Spice Wars, you’ll be able to pick and choose which sides you would like to work alongside. You’ll be able to trade spice, materials, coins, and more between yourself and your friends and foes. If you find yourself holding onto too much intel, and running a little short on gold, you can always initiate trade between yourself and another faction.

However, how do you do this, and what does it all involve? You’ll be able to find out this information and more as we dive into the finer details of the trading system below! Let’s get right to it!

Dune: Spice Wars – How To Trade And Set Treaties With Other Factions

When you start up a game of Dune: Spice Wars, you’ll need to think of who you would like to align with, and who you would like to make angry. You can try your best to make everyone happy, but sooner than later, you’ll end up running into some situations that may sour your relationship with them. However, you’ll be able to initiate a trade and give them valuables that may help you bring yourself out of the red zone.

To initiate a trade in the game, you’ll need to select one of the character portraits in the top right of your screen. You’ll be able to choose from the four main factions, minus the one that you have selected. If you are looking for a partner in combat, we would recommend trading and working with Vladimir Harkonnen, for example.

You’ll be able to trade different materials, such as Spice, Plascrete, or Solari, or other items such as Influence or Intel to make friends or ask for those types of items in return. You’ll also be able to set up Treaties, to allow for open borders, trade agreements, and research agreements. You’ll want to think long and hard about what you’re going to try to trade, as each faction has items that can help and hinder you, or themselves.

Making sure that you’re selecting the proper alliance can make or break a game, so you’ll need to make sure that you’re thinking ahead. While selling off your Intel for Solari right now may seem like the best idea, it could come back to bite you later and ruin your whole game.

Dune: Spice Wars will be available for Early Access on April 26th for PC.