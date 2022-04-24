Dune: Spice Wars: What Ways Can You Win

In the wicked world of Arrakis, you’ll have to fight to survive. However, in Dune: Spice Wars, you may be able to charm your way to the top if fighting isn’t in your blood. There is a multitude of ways that you can win the war for spice, but only you can decide the true path.

Are you going to fight till the end of time? Or will you work for a more diplomatic approach? Here are the three ways that you can win in Dune: Spice Wars, and how you can achieve them.

Dune: Spice Wars – How To Win The Game

There are three main ways that you can win in the lands of Arrakis. and they are Domination, Governorship, or Hegemony. While the first two seem simple enough, there is more to them, and the third, Hegemony, is a difficult one.

Through Domination, you’ll need to make your way through all other factions, friend and foe. You’ll have two different ways of doing this, either through the demolition of their main base or through the assassination of their leader. You’ll need to think hard about this option, as you’ll be creating allies through your playtime, and betraying their trust hurts.

The second option is more peaceful, as, through Governorship, you’ll be mainly working through the political spectrum of the game. You’ll have to work your way through the voting system that is implemented in the game to be voted as the legitimate ruler of Arrakis. You’ll need to form powerful allies and make your way into the hearts of your opponents to be able to access this victory.

The final way to win is through Hegemony. While you may think this has to do with some form of cash flow, Hegemony is earned through gaining the trust of the government, and by performing actions. You’ll need to do things such as gather Spice, control Villages, and each of the factions has its ways to gain extra clout toward Hegemony victory. For example, with House Harkonnen, you’ll be able to use spies to gain more clout and Hegemony to propel yourself to victory.

Not every battle needs to be fought with a blade, or chemical warfare to make your way to the top in the world of Arrakis, so choosing your Faction to coincide with your playstyle will be detrimental to your victory.

Dune: Spice Wars will be available for Early Access on April 26th for PC.