Update 1.03 has arrived for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PlayStation 5, this update is version 1.003.000. On Steam, this patch brings the game to version 1.16. Dark Alliance launched late last month, and the game had quite a few issues when it came to multiplayer connectivity and other bugs. The developer has been pushing out patches regularly since launch, however, and this update is the biggest one yet. It mainly focuses on fixing multiplayer latency, but there are a handful of other fixes as well. Here’s everything new with Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance update 1.03.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Update 1.03 Patch Notes

These patch notes are taken from the game’s official Steam page.

Improvements to multiplayer latency.

Voice chat remains enabled after returning to Kelvin’s Cairn.

Improvements to camera lock-on.

Improvements to user interface.

Improvements to teleporting attacks made by enemies.

Instances where progression is blocked when a player respawns as a boss dies has been fixed.

Balance changes and tethering improvements.

As stated above, the main feature of this patch is the improvements to multiplayer latency. Online games should feel more stable and responsive after installing this update. Still, changes have been made across the board, and players should see improvements to the lock-on system, the user interface, and voice chat. Issues with teleporting enemy attacks have been addressed as well, and a glitch where progression was blocked if a player respawns when a boss dies has been resolved. Finally, this update includes balance changes, but there are no details regarding what was changed.

