Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance – How to Change Skins

There is a lot of gear to be found in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, and to a good portion of it you can actually change skins and make it look like something else entirely. Well, sort of. The actual change isn’t really that big, as you mostly change the design and texture of the item, but it is enough to make your character look unique and change some undesired elements a piece of equipment can have. Let’s take a look below.

How to change skins in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Besides your rings and necklaces, every other item you have equipped can actually have a different skin to it. However, there is a small catch here. Not all weapons and armor can have their skins changed. Yes, most of them do have that option available, but from what it seems there are certain factors that play role to this feature, which are yet unknown. The best you can do in order to check which items can have their skins changed, is to actually try and change them, even if you will end up getting the ‘not available’ message.

To do this however, you need to know where and how exactly you can change that item’s skin. Head over to the Merchant, in your main base. Interact with him and through his provided options, scroll to the right to the ‘Skins’ tab. From there, you will have access to your whole inventory, and by selecting any equipment you have, you will be able to open a new window with the available skins for that item. In case that specific gear doesn’t have any available skins to choose from, you will receive a message saying as such. The skins you have access to depend on the item, as they all have different designs and texture you can pick. A new column will appear with all the available options, so pick the one you like the most and hold the respective button to apply the skin. It will cost a measly 50 Gold for this action, so you can go ahead and repeat the same thing as many times as you want, with barely any money spent. There isn’t any limit to how many times you can change the same item’s skin, so personalize them accordingly, based on the rest of your outfit.

