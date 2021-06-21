Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance – How to Farm Crystals

Crystals in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will be an essential resource for you to farm, as they are used for the most crucial mechanic in the game. Upgrading your equipment. They come in five different rarities which are then used to enhance gear of the respective rank. As you would expect, the better the gear and the highest its rarity is, the more Crystals you will need to spend of the corresponding rarity as well. Below you will find all the details needed in regards to the different types of Crystals and how to actually get them.

How to find Crystals in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

As mentioned above, there are five different types of Crystals:

Common Crystals

Uncommon Crystals

Rare Crystals

Epic Crystals

Legendary Crystals

Naturally, the Common ones are the easiest to find with Legendary being the rarest of the bunch. Every type however, can be found randomly within stages. As you see in the picture above, Crystals come in the form or bright-colored nodes, which you need to break in order to obtain their content. You then receive a random amount of Crystals per node, and by the end of the stage, if you broke every deposit on sight you will acquire all those that you have gathered during the mission. Also, each run earns you some Crystals as completion rewards, and the type you get depends on the stage’s difficulty setting, with higher ones earning you better and more Crystals.

Since they seem to spawn randomly in stages, there is not a sure-fire way of farming the nodes of the type of Crystal you need. Simply repeat any stage you’ve unlocked, preferably in the highest difficulty setting you can finish with ease, and keep an eye out for them. Just remember that you don’t need to actually be close to the Crystal veins in order to gather them, which means that you can even use your ranged projectiles to destroy them and get the loot. Which will be the case for example, when you spot one at an unreachable place.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.