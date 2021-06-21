Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance – How to Get Attribute Points

One of the many resources you will need to get in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, is Attribute Points. These points do exactly what they imply to do, they raise your attributes by using them to the corresponding field of choice. Your characters in Dark Alliance have six different six different attributes, and they are all increased in this way only. They start with a fixed number in each section, and as you progress through the game you can choose which ones to increase, with Attribute Points. Let’s see below how you can get them.

How to get Attribute Points in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

As mentioned above, there are six different Attributes to raise:

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

They are all tied to different fields, like for example DEX raising the character’s critical chance and damage, while STR the physical damage you can inflict, and so on. You increase them point by point, and those Attribute Points can be earned in two ways. One, and most obvious, by leveling up. Each level up earns the character a single Attribute Point, which can be used whenever the player feels like it, from the character menu. You pick the attribute you want to raise, confirm the action, and you are done.

The second way in which you can gather points, is by finding Attribute ‘shrine’-like structures that look like the one in the picture above. Each stage has one shrine in it, and it is usually found by exploring the place. It is rarely located in your main route that you follow to complete the mission, so you will need to actually search around to find them. Not only that, but some of them are blocked behind certain puzzles or challenges, which only after you complete them you can claim them. Interact with them and you will earn an additional point at the end of that stage.

If you both level up and find the shrine during a stage, you will return to your base with two Attribute Points in one-go. Therefore, finding all of the shrines in every stage the game has to offer, will earn you an additional total of 21 points, without mentioning the ones you will earn just by leveling up. Make sure to find them all, as they will end up a significant boost to your character build.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.