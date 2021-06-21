Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance – How to Play Online

While Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance can be played at its entirety solo, it’s blatantly clear that the adventure was created to be experienced in an online environment with players all over the world or your friends. It’s nice clearing waves of enemies with your character of choice, hacking and slashing your way through as you gain levels and loot in the process, but nothing beats good ol’ co-op gameplay. Even stages and enemies were designed with online multiplayer in mind and since you can have a party up to four players at a time, it’d be a shame to not take advantage of it. Below, we will see how you can actually connect online and play with your friends or random people.

How to access online multiplayer in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

When you begin your adventure, like literally the moment you step foot into your main base, you will be able to see a pop-up message on the left side of the screen. It mentions that you are currently offline, if you are indeed, and it will show you what to press in order to jump into an online session. The button varies, depending on your platform, but if we use Xbox for example, you will need to keep the ‘view’ button pressed for a couple of seconds, and the ‘Session’ window will appear.

From there, you have two options. You can create a custom game for your friends, or for anyone at all to be able to join you as you play, choose your personalized criteria and requirements and wait for someone to jump in. If you just want yourself to hop into an online session, click on ‘Quick Play’ and the matchmaking process will start. The game itself will search for parties that are close to your progression, level and other unknown criteria, and will throw you in a party the moment it does find one available.

Alternatively, you can do the same process by going to the main menu and click on the respective options again. You can even invite friends directly from there, so if your buddies are playing Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance too, feel free to create a party with all of them, sit back, relax and start farming some loot.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.