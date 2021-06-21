Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance – How to Upgrade Equipment

You need to constantly upgrade your equipment in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance if you want to progress further into the game. As a true action-RPG, any piece of equipment you have on you plays a major role to your overall strength, and raises your Combat Power the better it is. Their provided stats vary from bonus damage, to additional elemental defense and a whole lot more factors that change your damage output or your survivability in quests. To further boost everything that was mentioned until now, your equipment can be upgraded to further heights, making you even in stronger in the process. Below we are taking a look at how you can do exactly that.

How to upgrade equipment in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

You need a couple of things in order to upgrade any piece of equipment you currently own. Money, access to the Merchant who is available right when you start the game, and the respective Crystals. Crystals can be found within stages, and they have six different rarities. Which is the same as your equipment, as each piece has its own rarity as well. A common item for example will need common Crystals, a Legendary item legendary Crystals and so on, you get the idea.

First thing you need to do, is to visit the Merchant we just mentioned. Interact with him and from the available options, stay within the first tab which you should be after talking to him. From here, you can choose any equipment you have in your inventory. If you take a look at the bottom right of your screen, there will be two options in regards to the item you highlight. One will be to sell it, and the other will prompt you to upgrade it. The same message includes the materials needed for the upgrade process, so this makes your life easier since you will know what you need to have and spend in order to complete this action. Then, simply hold the button that shows there, and after a couple of seconds your gear will be upgraded to the next level. You can upgrade the same item a couple of times, making it much stronger than its initial form.

The same goes for every piece of equipment you have, like rings, pants, gloves, you name it. They all have the same requirements, Crystals and money, so as you may have guessed by now those will be the most highly sought resources to farm for. Lastly, please note that the stats you receive after the upgrade process, are not fixed and from the upgrade window you will be able to see what are the possible stat increases your items will receive, as you upgrade them.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.