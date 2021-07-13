Update 1.04 has arrived for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, this update is version 1.004 and should weigh around 4.40GB. On PC (Steam), this patch has likely brought the game to version 1.17, although not officially confirmed just yet. PC players will be facing a much smaller update, weighing in at a mere 87MB.

The patch comes almost one week after Tuque Games stated they were hard at work on the 2nd update. Given the ongoing woes experienced and reported by players, the update is in dire need. Dark Alliance has endured many struggles since launch, issues we noted in our own review. However, not everyone is finding it possible to peer beyond the “legion of problems harassing the game at every turn” and see the “entertaining adventure” experienced by our reviewer.

Here’s everything new with Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance update 1.04.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Update 1.04 Patch Notes

The official patch notes for update 1.04 have yet to be released. However, developer Tuque Games has given us some insight into what is contained within the latest update.

According to a post on Dark Alliance’s official Twitter account, update 1.04 is set to tackle the following areas:

Stability

Disconnects

Mission bugs

AI behaviors

Game balancing on monsters and Challenge Ratings

We will be sure to provide a more detailed rundown of the update once the official patch notes become available.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.