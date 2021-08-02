Update 1.06 has arrived for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PC, this update is version 1.18. On PS5, this is update 01.006.000. This patch fixes the bug with the Now It Makes Sense achievement, so collectible hunters should finally be able to obtain it. This update also brings several AI improvements and removes a handful of exploits. Here’s everything new with Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance update 1.06.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Update 1.06 Patch Notes

Lore Items/Now It Makes Sense Achievement

This achievement now triggers correctly. If you collected all collectibles before this game update, you will need to create a brand new character and pick up a collectible for the achievement to pop (the one at the Base Camp works).

Increased Font Size

Text for objectives, dialogue and journal entries now have increased font size.

AI Improvements

The following changes have been made to enemy AI:

• When teleporting, enemies now use the player’s position at the start of the teleport.

• Fixed an issue in which the Stygian Charger in The Order of the One Light Act 1 was unresponsive after being attacked.

• Enemies now notice the player more quickly.

• Enemies transition out of their taunt to attack the player character as soon as the player character is in range.

• Enemies are now more difficult to stun-lock.

Exploits Removed

The following exploits have been removed, allowing the game to function as intended:

• Fixed several issues in which Icewind’s boss fight phases could be bypassed.

• Crystals can no longer be infinitely upgraded after downgrading them once at the Merchant in Kelvin’s Cairn.

Controls

The following adjustments have been made to the controls:

• Restored a missing keybind for opening the Player Menu by using a keyboard in the options menu.

• Fixed an issue in which the mouse was not functional when attempting to navigate the Party Management screen and the Journal in the Character Sheet.

Multiplayer

The following improvements have been made to the multiplayer experience:

• Party host can access the Trophies menu in Basecamp.

• Resolved the delay when attempting to pick up quest-essential items in multiplayer.

• Fixed an issue in which players would sometimes join a public session after accepting an invite from a friend.

• Stability improvements.

• Matchmaking improvements.

• Fixed issues in which players would be unable to enter boss rooms after teleporting to the party leader.

• Fixes to rubber banding.

• Fixed an issue in which muted players would get unmuted automatically after returning to Kelvin’s Cairn.

• Fixed an issue in which Catti-brie’s healing spirit effect lasted until the players were loaded back into the base camp.

• Fixed an issue where starting any act alone while in Multiplayer set the act to difficulty challenge rating 1.

• Quickplay bonus now provides XP in the tally screen.

• Fixed Alchemist Fire damage not displaying in Multiplayer.

• Fixed an issue in which the forced respawn button would disappear after pressing start.

• Coldstone Guardian armor’s set bonus invulnerability now expires after Bruenor’s whirlwind ability has finished in multiplayer.

Combat/Gameplay

The following changes affect the overall combat and gameplay experience:

• Reduced the delay for characters getting up after being knocked down during combat.

• Fixed collision issues allowing players to go out of world.

• Improvements to the enemy threat indicator HUD.

• Fixed issues in which some enemies were invisible to the player.

• Fixed several issues involving enemies spawning inside level terrain.

• UI and objective marker improvements.

• Fixed an issue in which stamina usage was inconsistent between different heroes.

• Fixed issues in which characters would get stuck to training dummies and some enemies while in melee combat.

• Fixed burning debuff when character walks into a lava fall.

• Added VFX for the Frost Giant’s Ground Shatter AoE attack.

Progression

The following changes affect character progression and building:

• Fixed several instances of player progression being reset.

• Fixed an issue in which characters would not level up upon returning to basecamp after having completed a challenge rating 6 mission.

• Fixed an issue in which loot completion rewards would not be displayed in the tally screen after completing an Act.

• Removed the 10-second wait time before the tally screen after a player successfully completes an act; thetally screen can now be skipped.

• Fixed issues with stat and combat power calculations in the UI.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Check out our review of the game here.