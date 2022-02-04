Dying Light 2 Hoverboard Location: How to Ride the Hoverboard

The first Dying Light was littered with a ton of great easter eggs. From Excalibur to the Super Mario level, players had a lot to find years after the release. Dying Light 2 is no different. One of the coolest easter eggs already found in Dying Light 2 is the Hoverboard. After finding all of them, you’ll be rewarded with a Parkour Challenge where you ride the Hoverboard. Here are all the locations and how to ride the Hoverboard in Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 Hoverboard Locations

The first location is in Saint Paul’s Island in the Central Loop. Military Airdrop THB-1N4 is where you’ll find the first Hoverboard. You’ll first need to grab the power cord at the bottom and then climb the church to activate the power that is near the bell. After that, climb to the top and listen to the radio. The first Hoverboard will appear in the corner. Interact with it and follow the red footprints. The southern-most bridge at Muddy Grounds is your next stop. You can follow the red footprints all the way there by using your Survival Scan, or you can just book it to the bridge. At the center leaned up against the rail is the next Hoverboard. Snag it and follow the footprints to the last location. The last Hoverboard is in the southwest corner of the same district. It will be hidden in the trunk of a blue car. Open the trunk, interact with the Hoverboard, and you’ll be able to start the parkour Hoverboard Challenge.

How to Ride the Hoverboard

Now that you’ve gone through the steps to unlock the Hoverboard, you’ll have the option to start the Challenge. Like a standard timed Parkour Challenge, the Hoverboard Challenge will reward you will various parkour XP. 70 seconds will give you the gold and 1032 parkour XP, 90 seconds is silver with 516 parkour XP, and bronze is 150 seconds with 258 parkour XP.

Considering it is an easter egg, the mechanics of the Hoverboard aren’t fully ironed out, which makes it hard to handle. It seems to function similarly to the Paraglider and leveling up your Paraglider will make the Hoverboard more manageable. It is a bummer that the Hoverboard doesn’t become unlockable in free roam, but this is a cool easter egg you won’t want to pass up.

And that is it. Now you know where and how to ride the Hoverboard in Dying Light 2. For easter eggs, advice, and quest help, check out our other Dying Light 2 guides.

Dying Light 2 is available now PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.