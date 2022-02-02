Dying Light 2: How to Get a Gun

Dying Light 2 features a wide array of melee and ranged weapons that you can use to take on infected and humans alike, but getting your hands on a gun may not be as easy as you think in this highly-anticipated sequel. The first Dying Light included a bunch of firearms from assault rifles to revolvers to shotguns, but Dying Light 2 dials things back a bit. There are technically guns in Dying Light 2, but not in the way you may think. Techland really wanted to hone the melee combat in this sequel, but there are still options for those that prefer a ranged playstyle. Here’s everything you need to know about guns in Dying Light 2.

Are There Guns in Dying Light 2?

There are no traditional firearms in Dying Light 2. The game takes place in a city called Villedor, and you learn early in the story that firearms and guns were outlawed before you arrive in the city. All guns were confiscated, meaning you won’t be able to find any in stores or on the city streets.

Even though Dying Light 1 allowed you to carry guns, bows are the only dedicated ranged option in Dying Light 2. However, a zombie game just doesn’t feel right without some sort of firearm, and Dying Light 2 does allow you to get a gun that you can use in emergencies: the Boomstick.

How to Get a Gun

The Boomstick is the only gun that you can get in Dying Light 2. It is a crafted weapon that requires 100 Scraps to build. It’s a self-made shotgun designed to get infected off of you in emergencies, so it’s not meant to be wielded as a primary weapon. You can keep multiple Boomsticks in your inventory, and you can even upgrade the blueprint to make it more effective, but it isn’t a main weapon.

To unlock the Boomstick, just visit a Craftmaster and purchase the crafting blueprint. It can be quite expensive, but you should have a fair bit of cash saved up by the point you can unlock the Boomstick. You won’t see it in stores until you reach the Central Loop, the second half of the game’s map. Thankfully, you get out of Old Villedor and into the main portion of the city fairly early in the main story.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later this year.