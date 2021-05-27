Game Guides

Dying Light Update 1.35 Patch Notes

Platinum Edition is here

May 27th, 2021 by Victor Vellas

Update 1.35 has arrived for Dying Light, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

With the coming of Dying Light Platinum Edition and the second entry in the series, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, being announced, it’s certain that Techland has been busy. While the stage is being prepared for the next installment, the team doesn’t forget the base-line game and provides everything that was released up until now, in one massive collection, alongside some minor fixes, new weapons and an updated DLC Section. For more about the newest update 1.35, take a look below.

**Please note that if you own a different version of the game (for example: Dying Light: The Following), the update version (1.35) may differ.

Dying Light Update 1.35 Patch Notes

Additions and improvements

  • – New weapons and blueprints were added
  • – A new live event is introduced
  • – Updated DLC content
  • – Minor bug fixes and improvements

The Dying Light Platinum Edition includes:

  • – Dying Light – the full award-winning game.
  • – Dying Light: The Following – a huge expansion complete with a new story, vast original map, and a customizable buggy to drive.
  • – Dying Light: Bozak Horde – a challenging game mode with its own side story.
  • – Cuisine & Cargo – two additional quarantine zones.
  • – Ultimate Survivor Bundle – exclusive weapons and outfits.
  • – Crash Test Skin Pack – a madcap cosmetic pack.
  • – Hellraid – a new game mode in a dark-fantasy setting.
  • – A large collection of skins and weapons that will make slaughtering zombies even more fun:
    • 5th Anniversary Bundle
      Harran Ranger Bundle
      Gun Psycho Bundle
      Volatile Hunter Bundle
      White Death Bundle
      Vintage Gunslinger Bundle
      Rais Elite Bundle
      Godfather Bundle
      Harran Inmate Bundle
      Retrowave Bundle
      SHU Warrior Bundle
      Volkan Combat Armor Bundle
      Classified Operation Bundle
      Viking: Raiders of Harran Bundle
      Harran Tactical Unit Bundle

Dying Light is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

- This article was updated on:May 27th, 2021

