Update 1.36 has arrived for Dying Light, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Dying Light is certainly getting hotter day by day, with the upcoming release of Dying Light 2, and even so Techland hasn’t stayed put as far as the first installment goes. The new update 1.36 comes in today, with lots of new content and a major patch which adds a new story to the Hellraid mode. New areas to discover, enemies to face and of course, mysteries to solve. The team already announced that there will be more content coming for Hellraid, so Dying Light is far from done. Check everything below, in the official patch notes list.

Dying Light Update 1.36 Patch Notes

We’ve added story mode to Hellraid

Now players can choose between story mode and raid mode upon entering Hellraid

We’ve introduced a new Hellraid rank: Vanquisher

We’ve added new sounds and animations

Level’s contours now appear on the minimap

We’ve added new weapons—a bow (in story mode) and a two-handed hammer, and a stamina potion

Players will now encounter a new enemy—a skeleton with a large shield

Players no longer need to stash and retrieve their equipment upon entering and leaving Hellraid

Balance and visual changes

Minor tweaks and bug fixes

Dying Light is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Check the official website right here.

- This article was updated on:June 7th, 2021