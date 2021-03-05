EA Sports UFC 4 Update 9.00 Patch Notes

Update 9.00 has arrived for EA Sports UFC 4 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added to this patch. The coolest addition to the update is two new fighters.
Unlike other games, EA Sports UFC 4 is kind to players as all new fighters added to the game are available for free. The two new fighters being added this week include Kevin Holland who is a Middleweight and Vincente Luque who is a Welterweight.
Holland was requested a lot by the community so it’s cool that EA Sports is starting to listen to the fans. As for the other details, you can see the full patch notes below.
EA Sports UFC 4 9.00 Patch Notes
Major Updates:
- Added 2 new fighters, Kevin Holland and Vicente Luque
- Added a timed delay to matchmaking if a user repeatedly does not finish online matches
Gameplay Updates:
- Clinch Knees now receive a boost when Knees Boost is active in Career
- Fixed animation issue in a specific diving punch knee on belly entry
Community Feedback:
- Updated Michael Chandler’s nickname to “Iron” Michael Chandler
- Osoto-Gari is no longer available to Created Fighters
- Slipping strikes are now slower while rocked
- Significantly increased effect of Grapple Advantage on Takedowns
- Decreased denial window for the low single takedown
- Takedown denials now drain 20% more permanent stamina from the attacker
- Fixed animation issue in the early denial of the open stance single leg
- Added damage for the following slams:
- Kimbo Slam (right turn from cage single leg)
- Double Leg Slam from Cage Single Leg (left turn from cage single leg)
- Cage Bodylock Slam (left turn from cage double leg)
- Slowed down the advancing switch kick
- Body knees and frontal kicks can no longer be evaded by head movement
- Slowed down back side posture fakes and made the animation more readable
- Slowed down lead overhand combos
- Special counter from Side Saddle to North South now requires a large stamina advantage
- Fixed issue with jab – body side kick combo not working with “mixed movement”, such using one strike advancing and another stationary.
- Fixed a brief “freezing” animation issue when trying to walk and sway after a slipping straight
- Significantly slowed down jab – handplant kick combo
As you can see, a lot of changes have been made based on community feedback. If you want something to be changed in the game, you can contact EA Sports via social media in order to let your voices be heard.
EA Sports UFC 4 is available now for PS4 and Xbox One. For more info about this week’s update, you can visit the official website.