Early Biomutant 2.02 Update Patch Notes Details Revealed

If you have bought Biomutant recently, you may already know that the game launched with several issues and bugs. Well developer Experiment 101 will be releasing a patch soon that will fix these issues.

The day one patch called update 2.01 was already released for Biomutant at launch, but gamers still suffered with lots of other game breaking bugs. The developer has now listened to community feedback that will hopefully fix all of the bugs that people have been experiencing.

The 2.02 patch is going to be released on PC first, with the console versions getting an update soon after. There’s no ETA on the patch yet, but hopefully it can come out in early June.

You can read the full announcement below from the game’s official Twitter page.

“We are working on an update for #Biomutant which we will hope to get into players’ hands soon. Most likely we will be able to deliver the update to PC platforms first and then to consoles. The update will include bug fixes and changes based on community feedback. We are working on the pacing of dialogues, narrator settings, difficulty settings, video settings like depth of field and motion blur, loot and enemy tuning as well as sound and combat.”

Biomutant is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. Versions of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are to be released at a later date not yet specified.