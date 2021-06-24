Update 1.09 has arrived for eFootball PES 2021, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

With the Euro Football tournament underway, Konami has now updated the latest version of eFootball PES 2021.

Sadly, Konami has not posted patch notes for the PC and console versions of the game yet. However, the mobile versions of the game have been updated and it looks like a few new additions have been added.

Looking at the mobile patch details, it looks like Konami has updated the facial models and kits for many of the players. Some minor bug fixes have also been implemented. This update should be similar to what the PC and console versions might receive very soon.

Patch notes below are from the Google Play Store of the game.

eFootball PES 2021 Update 1.09 Patch Notes

Added the option to select national teams as your Model Team.

Updated the player roster for some clubs playing in BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B 2021 (Brazil).

Updated club team emblems.

Updated face models.

Updated player portraits.

New manager portraits.

Updated cinematics and animations.

Updated commentary data.

Fixes for various other issues were also applied in this update.

If more official patch notes are released by Konami, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as we can. eFootball PES 2021 is available now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One, Android and iOS platforms