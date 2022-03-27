While some puzzle solutions are clear and simple, there are a few steps you might have to take that feel a lot more convoluted for what you get in Elden Ring. In the case of the Erudition Gesture, you’ll have to make quite the detour to get this emote, but it proves useful for solving the Converted Tower puzzle at least. Read on for our guide on How to Get the Erudition Gesture in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring Converted Tower Puzzle: How to Get the Erudition Gesture and Open the Tower

Start by speaking to Thops at the Church of Irith southwest of where you enter the region from Limgrave. He will tell you about how he needs the Academy Glintstone Key, but the one you got west of the dungeon isn’t the one he seeks. Provided you’ve explored Raya Lucaria, you can go to the Debate Parlor site of grace to start on the path to find what is essentially the Academy’s spare key.

From the site of grace, go forward through the doors into the open area, and go to the left. Up the broken stairs, and then up more stairs ahead on the right, you’ll need to turn to your left to see a railing that drops down to more stairs. Kill the enemies nearby, open the shortcut at the bottom, and then go back up the stairs and drop off this railing onto some rooftops. From here, proceed carefully along the path which leads you to a building with a ladder you can climb.

Up the ladder, dispatch the enemies, and continue along to the ledge along the right side of the nearby building, from which you can drop to more rooftops. Be careful, and drop to the roofs as you see them, and don’t attempt to jump across any chasms. You’ll be led to the top of the Church of the Cuckoo, which has a round roof that stands rather distinctively from the others. Go along this until you can go into one of the windows, and carefully along the rafters inside. On the middle chandelier beneath these rafters, you’ll see a corpse, this corpse has the Academy Glintstone Key.

Once you have the key, return to Thops and offer it to him, and he will give you the Erudition Gesture as thanks. This can be used directly at the Converted Tower to gain access to a precious Memory Stone. Be sure also to exhaust his dialogue and then go to the Schoolhouse Classroom site of grace, where you can exit to the exterior of the building and find him, tragically passed away. Loot his corpse for Thops’s Bell Bearing, Academy Glintstone Staff, and Thops’s Barrier. If you return to the Church of Irith, there’ll also be a Teardrop Scarab you can kill for the Ash of War: Thops’s Barrier.

Elden Ring is available now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

- This article was updated on March 27th, 2022