Elden Ring Deathroot Locations: Where to Find All Deathroots for Gurranq

Elden Ring’s Deathroot items are spread across the lands and are fairly difficult to track down. These items uses are also not exceptionally clear, but let us help you hunt them down as quickly as possible.

These little necrotic tubers are both rare and valuable. They are essential to any Tarnished looking to run certain Faith-based builds in Elden Ring.

With a total of six Deathroots located around Elden Ring’s massive map they are quite difficult to get, even when you know where they are. Deathroots are, as you might have guessed, associated with powerful necromantic magics, so players will find them usually after undead boss fights or in catacombs filled with angry skeletons.

Most of these are simple enough to attain after the many Tibia Mariner boss fights spread across the game. Each of these soul guiding bosses drop one as a reward. Check out the list below to see all the Deathroot locations and remember that this will be a grind. It’s a process so big that it will take you throughout the entirety of your playthrough to achieve.

Deathroot Locations

Dropped by the Tibia Mariner boss fight at Summonwater Village. Dropped by the Tibia Mariner boss fight outside the Carian Study Hall tower. Dropped by the Tibia Mariner boss fight at Wyndham Ruins, on the border between the Altus Plateau and Mt. Gelmir. Dropped by the Red Wolf of the Champion boss fight at the Gelmir Hero’s Grave. The entrance to this fight is on a grassy plain at the higher points of the mountains. In a chest inside the Deathtouched Catacombs in Limgrave, behind the Black Knife Assassin boss fight (though not technically a reward for killing the boss). In a chest inside the Black Knife Catacombs in Liurnia, behind the Cemetery Shade boss fight.

While some of these areas only open up after progressing naturally through Elden Ring others can be achieved at any time. That said while Tibia Mariner is far from a difficult boss encounter it is far from easy as well. You will most certainly want to level up first before searching for the Deathroots.

