Elden Ring Erdtree’s Favor Location: Boost HP, Stamina, and Equip Load Talisman

As you make your way through the vast and wild worlds of Elden Ring, you’ll find yourself at the mercy of not only enemies but the world itself. Thankfully, you’ll be able to come across many items, such as Erdtree’s Favor that can help swing the pace of the game in your favor.

What makes this Talisman a must-have in your journey? What kind of boosts does it grant to you, or what does it do to help you along your way through these wicked lands? Follow along with our guide on Erdtree’s Favor, and we will help you find out if this is the item for you!

Elden Ring – Erdtree’s Favor Uses and Location

As you get into the game, you’ll come across the location Fringefolk: Hero’s Grave. Once you have made your way to this location, you’ll need to do a few things before you’re able to claim this talisman as your own.

You’ll need to use two Stonesword Keys on the Keystone that is next to the Site of Grace in the Stranded Graveyard. You’ll go through a mini-dungeon, filled with enemies and traps. You’ll continue forward until the path begins to narrow, and drop down at the edge to find a secret area.

You can fight or continue past the enemies in this room, but you’ll want to avoid the fire trap that is in front of the altar that contains this item. Two Grafted Scions are waiting to get the drop on you, so do your best to avoid them and grab this useful tool.

The reason that this Talisman is a great choice, not only for early game players, but anybody is for the magical powers that it possesses. You’ll receive a boost to your HP, Stamina, and Equip Load, allowing you to survive longer, run more, and carry more important items on your quest to become an Elden Lord.

As you continue through the game, there are upgraded versions of these Talismans that give you even greater boosts, but to help you through the early game, this is an essential item that can save you from certain death if things get a little too hairy to handle. Anything that can help you boost your chances of survival is worth the effort to obtain, as Elden Ring is not the kindest game out there.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.