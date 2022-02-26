Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s newest epic, made in collaboration with bestselling writer G.R.R Martin, author of the A Song of Ice and Fire books series, is here, giving players what seems to be the culmination of everything the developer made to date. With that said, even if Elden Ring does feature a wide amount of features never before seen in any of the previous soulsborne titles, the game also features all of the mechanics which made the genre a success, including the ability to backstab enemies, dealing massive damage. Now, to make sure that you can face all the foes who stand between you and glory, here’s how to backstab enemies in Elden Ring.

How to Backstab Enemies in Elden Ring

In true Soulborne fashion, you can backstab enemies in Elden Ring by planning yourself directly behind them and then pressing the normal attack button, R1 on PS5/PS4, RB on Xbox consoles, and Left Click on PC, for those using a keyboard and a mouse. With that said, you can use the backstab to deal with enemies while staying in stealth, which you can do by placing yourself behind them while crouching. Is also worth pointing out that, in many cases, a backstab will not only deal massive damage to your enemy but will also send them to the ground, giving you the opportunity to follow up or reposition yourself for their retaliation. For those wondering, yes, you can backstab large enemies, including many of the game’s bosses, but to be able to do that the enemy must first be stunned. To recap, here’s how to backstab enemies in Elden Ring on all of its available platforms.

PS4/PS5: R1 while directly behind an enemy.

R1 while directly behind an enemy. XOne/Series X/S: RB while directly behind an enemy.

RB while directly behind an enemy. PC (Keyboard and Mouse): Left click while directly behind an enemy.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 54, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.

- This article was updated on February 25th, 2022