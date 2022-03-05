Elden Ring gives its players the ability to tackle the game in a wide array of different ways, from a melee-focused knight to a sorcerer focused on dealing massive damage at a distance. With that said, those who prefer a ranged approach to combat will be happy to know that the game offers an intensive arsenal of arrows, great arrows, crossbow bolts, and Ballista bolts, each capable of dealing medium to high damage. Now, to help you dominate ranged combat in the game, here’s how to craft arrows and crossbow bolts in Elden Ring.

How to Craft Arrows and Crossbow Bolts in Elden Ring

You can craft arrows and normal-sized bolts in Elden Ring by using mainly Thin Beast Bones, obtained by hunting various medium-sized animals in the Lands Between. To create element-infused arrows and bolts, players will need to craft them by adding a specific item to the normal procedure. To craft great arrows and ballista bolts, on the other hand, players will have to use Hefty Beast Bones. Once you have the materials, you can then craft the projectile of your choice by opening the crafting menu and them selecting which projectile you want to craft. It’s also important to point out that craftable normal-sized arrows and bolts have two variants, a Bone and a fletched one, to be able to craft the feathered variants you will need to have, aside from the animal bones, pinions, which can be acquired by hunting winged animals and defeating winged enemies. With that said, differently from the basic variants, fletched arrows will be more precise and are able to fly for a longer amount of time. To recap, here’s how to craft arrows and bolts in Elden Ring:

Open the in-game menu.

Go to ”Item Crafting”.

Select your desired arrow or bolt type.

Select the amount you wish to craft.

Confirm the crafting.

How to Get New Arrow and Bolt Recipes

Just like with all the craftable items available in Elden Ring, you can learn how to craft new types of arrows and bolts by acquiring Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbooks, which will allow you to increase your crafting repertoire. Cookbooks can be acquired by both exploring the many dungeons available in the Lands Between and buying volumes from the many merchants present in the region.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.

- This article was updated on March 4th, 2022